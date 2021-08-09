Metro police officers escort son of fallen officer to his first day of 4th grade

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police officers escorted the son of fallen Officer Jason Swanger to his first day of 4th grade.

According to police, Noah wants to be the Clark County sheriff one day.

A tweet by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) reads:

“The families of the fallen are not left behind. Our officers escorted Noah Swanger, 9, to his first day of 4th grade at #SteveSchorrElementary His dad, Ofc. #JasonSwanger passed away on June 24. Noah wore a tie today because he’s the man of the house now.” – LVMPD

Officer Swanger died on June 24 due to complications from COVID-19. His death is considered a line of duty death.

Noah wants to be the #LVMPDSheriff one day. You are family and know we will always be here for you. 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/Ym21tbwDE8 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 9, 2021

Swanger, who had been on the force for seven years, was the second known Metro officer death related to COVID-19. Metro Lt. Erik Lloyd died last summer.