Metro identifies suspect and police officer involved in shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer who shot at a suspect in a car last week has been identified as 33-year-old Officer Greg Amundson.

According to Metro, Amundson responded to a stolen vehicle call on the evening of July 17. The truck was located near Desert Inn and Sandhill roads.

Police identify Joshua Wade as the suspect shot and injured by Metro Police. (KLAS-TV)

When police approached the truck, the driver, who police identified as 24-year-old Joshua Wade, put the truck into reverse and drove towards the officers. Police said, Wade then got out of the truck and appeared to reach for a weapon. Police did later find a pellet handgun.

Amundson shot twice at Wade, hitting him once in the torso area, Metro said.

According to Metro, Wade has a lengthy criminal history including arrests for battery domestic violence, trespassing, battery, possession of controlled substances, buying and receiving stolen property and numerous traffic violations.

Metro has placed Amundson on paid administrative leaving pending the outcome of an investigation. He has been with the department since 2007.