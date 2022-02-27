LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 8 News Now I-Team has learned a Metro Police officer is a suspect in at least one armed robbery and possibly two more.

Sources tell the I-Team that Officer Caleb Rogers is in custody. He serves at Bolden Area Command.

Police are investigating whether Rogers committed a robbery at the Rio Hotel and Casino sports book near the Las Vegas Strip early Sunday morning.

Sources tell the I-Team police also believe he could be linked to an armed robbery at Red Rock Casino Resort on Nov. 12 and an armed robbery near Aliante and the 215 Jan. 6 in North Las Vegas. Police had released images from both crimes and asked for the public’s help.

Steve Grammas, President of Las Vegas Police Protective Association (LVPPA), told the I-Team that he is aware of the allegations against Rogers. He has not spoken to Rogers, and since the alleged crimes are to believed to have occurred off duty, Grammas says Rogers will not be represented by the police union in his criminal case.

The LVPPA is aware of the arrest of officer Rogers. While everyone has a presumption of innocence until proven guilty, if these allegations are true, the LVPPA could not be more disappointed and disgusted by the actions of one rogue officer. This is not indicative of the excellent work and character that the men and women at LVMPD exemplify on a daily basis. To be clear, no police officer that is a member of the LVPPA is entitled to criminal representation when committing acts not in accordance with the course and scope of their duties. If these charges are proven to be true we, hope the criminal justice system accurately holds this person accountable. Steve Grammas, President of LVPPA

Grammas believes the allegations are not indicative of police officers, adding, “If he is guilty, we want to see him prosecuted to the full extent of the law and maybe more, because he is an officer.”

Website Transparent Nevada indicates Rogers has been an officer since 2016.