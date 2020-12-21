Metro Police Officer receives Christmas donation from local nonprofit

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Officer John Lopez recently lost his ex-wife to COVID-19, leaving him to raise their two daughters full-time now.

But a local nonprofit wants to help ease his stress this holiday season.

Riders with the Blue Knights International Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club pulled into Metro Headquarters Sunday, bringing some holiday cheer to help Officer Lopez.

“I wasn’t expecting anything like this,” Officer Lopez said.

“We’ve heard you’ve gone through a little bit of a hard time,” said Al McMahan, President of Blue Knights Nevada 1. “We feel for you.”

The Blue Knights chose Lopez to receive their annual Christmas check donation this year.

“We’re here for you,” McMahan said. “We’ll always be around for anybody to help out.”

This support comes following the sudden loss of his ex-wife to COVID-19, leaving Lopez to raise his 16 and 11-year-old daughters, while caring for his father who suffers from dementia.

“Had to move them in with me full-time and now it’s the adjustment of getting by and knowing that their mom is not going to be around anymore,” Officer Lopez said.

But the Blue Knights want to show, he is not alone.

“We like to help our own to let them know that no matter what goes on, they’re not forgotten,” McMahan said. “Just because you have a hard time, we’re not pushing you away. We’re here for the hard times and the good times.”

The group also gave Officer Lopez a gift basket, popcorn and presented his daughters with envelopes of money.

“The reason we gave $200 to the kids is we want them to feel that it’s not just about dad,” McMahan said.

“I just think it’s really cool that, you know, that they were thinking of us and did this,” Officer Lopez said. “You may not like what happened in life, but you have to accept what happened and you just have to just learn how to move on and get through it.”

This was the third year the Blue Knights presented this type of gift. They gave the family $500 along with other donations made by the community.