LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer was stabbed during a shooting involving police early Friday morning.

According to Metro police, the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of E. Lake Mead Boulevard near Pecos Road. The officer was taken to University Medical Center and is listed as being in “stable condition.”

This is the fifth officer-involved shooting for 2023. The last one was on July 21.

Lake Mead Boulevard remains closed to traffic from Pecos to Sandy Lane.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.