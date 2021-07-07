Metro Police officer dies from COVID-19; fund set up to support his family

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Officer Jason Swanger passed away on June 24, according to the Injured Officers Police Fund. Officer Swanger reportedly died due to COVID-19.

Officer Swanger was an eight-year veteran with Metro.

A fund has been set up for his family. You can donate by CLICKING HERE.

This is the second known Metro officer death related to COVID-19. Lt. Erik Lloyd, former president of the IPOF, died last summer from COVID-19 complications.