Metro Police officer arrested on drug charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police detective Lawrence Joseph Rinetti Jr., 46 was arrested on Saturday but has posted bail.

Rinetti faces charges of selling or transporting a controlled substance, destroying and concealing evidence and misconduct of a public officer.

According to Metro Police, Rinetti has been relieved of duty with pay. He has been with Metro since Jan. 2006.

According to Rinetti’s Linkedin page, he is also on the U.S. Marshals Task Force as well as a fight inspector for the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Rinetti’s bail was set at $10,000. He was released from Clark County Detention Center after it was posted.