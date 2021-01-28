Metro Police officer arrested on charges of DUI after driving the wrong way on road

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Metro Police officer was arrested early Wednesday morning for alleged DUI and other traffic violations. According to Metro, Officer Garrett Spitzmesser was arrested on Jan. 27, at 5:56 a.m., in the area of Paradise and Harmon.

Officers pulled him over because he was driving on the wrong side of a one-way street. When officers approached Spitzmesser’s vehicle, they also noticed that he was driving under the influence of alcohol and/or a controlled or prohibited substance.

No other details were released. According to Metro, this is the officer’s first offense.

