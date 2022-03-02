LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New details have surfaced concerning a robbery at the Rio Hotel and Casino Sportsbook just before 7 a.m. Sunday morning, of which Metro police officer Caleb Rogers is accused.

According to the report, two employees were placing money, totaling $119,000, in the cash drawer behind the counter at the Sportsbook when a man later identified as Rogers ran towards them and went behind the counter to the employee side, telling them “Get away from the money, I’ve got a gun, I will shoot you!”

Rogers then grabbed one of the employees with both hands by her shoulders, shoved her backwards, and caused her to fall on the ground, the report said.

Rogers kept telling the employees “This isn’t your money, it’s not worth losing your life over it,” before grabbing money from the cash drawer and placing it into a bag inside his jacket, the report stated.

According to the report, police later recovered the drawstring bag with $78,898 in it.

While one of the employees was on the ground, she began pulling robbery alarms to alert security, prompting Rogers to jump over the counter and begin running away, the report said.

According to the report, after the alarm was pulled, security began chasing Rogers as he ran outside the west doors of the sportsbook toward the parking garage. Security officer Tuileisu Poutasi then tackled Rogers in the driveway when Rogers pulled a silver revolver out of his waistband. He had his finger on the trigger and began telling Poutasi, “Are you willing to be shot over this? I’m going to shoot you! Go ahead and shoot me now!”

Poutasi then clamped his hand around the gun, stopping Rogers from firing a round. Other security officers began pinning him to the ground while Poutasi took the gun from him, the report said.

According to the report, once he had been taken into custody, Rogers verbally identified himself to police, and the money recovered was released back to Rio Sportsbook.

Rogers appeared before a judge Monday, who set his bail at $250,000. If posted, he will be placed on high-level monitoring under orders to stay away from the Las Vegas Strip.

8 News Now’s I-Team first reported this story following Roger’s arrest. The I-Team also learned from sources that Rogers could be linked to an armed robbery near Aliante and the 215 on Jan. 6 in North Las Vegas and at the Red Rock Casino on Nov. 12, 2021.

Metro Police Officer Caleb Rogers appears in court. (KLAS-TV)

He is charged with the following:

Robbery with the use of a deadly weapon

Burglary while in posession of a firearm or deadly weapon

Assault with the use of a deadly weapon

Robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, victim is an older person

The president of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association told the I-Team Rogers will not be represented by the union.