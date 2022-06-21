LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police will be offering free legal advice for domestic violence survivors starting Wednesday.

The free “Ask-A-Lawyer” service will be available through the LVMPD’s Southern Nevada Family Justice Center on the third Wednesday of every month.

Survivors can make an appointment to get virtual legal advice about housing/landlord disputes, including breaking a lease or moving out of a domestic violence situation with a previous eviction.

The program will continue from June until the end of the year on the dates below:

June 22

July 20

Aug. 24

Sept. 21

Oct. 19

Nov. 16

Dec. 14

Those seeking help should visit the Family Justice Center at 861 North Mojave Road to schedule a virtual appointment.

8 News Now has compiled a resource list for survivors of domestic violence and abuse with safety exit options. To find more resources, including legal forms and shelter information, visit this link.