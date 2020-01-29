Metro Police need the public’s help finding an alleged sexual assault suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police needs the public’s help locating a sexual assault suspect. According to Metro, 54-year-old Ryan Lorraine evaded authorities early Monday morning.

At around 1:59 a.m., patrol officers responded to the 700 block of Langtry Drive to investigate a domestic disturbance. Officers met with the victim at a nearby residence and learned that she had been sexually assaulted, and Lorraine is the alleged suspect.

Police said Lorraine, a white male adult who’s 6-feet tall and weighs 265 pounds, fled the area before Police arrived. He was said to have a goatee.

Metro said Lorraine is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information about this case, or anyone who knows the whereabouts of Lorraine, is urged to contact the LVMPD Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.