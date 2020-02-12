Metro Police need public’s help to find 2 missing Las Vegas girls; ages 6 and 13

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Elizabeth and Erika Walley, two children who haven’t been seen since 3:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The sisters are 14 and 6 years old, and police say they might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Elizabeth and Erika were last seen near the 1200 block of Chapman Drive in Las Vegas. Elizabeth has green hair, brown eyes, and is said to be 5’3″ weighing 112 pounds. Erika has brown hair, brown eyes, is 3’0″ and she weighs 70 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Elizabeth and Erika’s whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.