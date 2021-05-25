Metro Police need public’s help finding missing and endangered 7-year-old boy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police needs the public’s help finding a missing 7-year-old boy. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail believes Dilan Fonseca is endanger and could possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical

assistance.

Dilan was last seen Tuesday at approximately8:50 a.m. near the 800 block of Mojave Road.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt with “Tommy” on it and grey pants.

Anyone with information regarding DILAN FONSECA and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business

hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com