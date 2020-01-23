Metro Police make arrest in Fashion Show Mall shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro’s Major Violators and Gangs unit arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to the shooting at Fashion Show Mall that left three people injured. The suspect was identified as Christopher Valenzuela-Olivas.

Mall shooter in custody.



LVMPD Major Violators and Gangs arrested a



18-year old Las Vegas man for the shooting at Fashion Show

mall last night. #newsalert#news#BreakingNews #LasVegas — LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 23, 2020

Police said over the course of their investigation, they learned Valenzuela-Olivas and an acquaintance were in a verbal argument with another person while walking in the mall. The shooting occurred when the suspect was about to exit. He reportedly pulled out a handgun and shot multiple rounds.

One victim was the individual Valenzuela-Olivas was arguing with. Two innocent bystanders were struck, as well. The suspect and his companion fled from the scene before authorities arrived on-scene.

A victim was shot in the leg, another in the face and the third in the chest and face. All are expected to recover.

Officers took Valenzuela-Olivas into custody Jan. 22, and he was transported to the Clark County Detention Center. He faces three charges for attempted murder.

Earlier, Metro stressed it was not an active shooter situation and the community is safe.

Clark County School District Police are assisting Metro with their investigation.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact Metro Gang Investigations at 702-828-7826. If you wish to remain anonymous, reach out to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.