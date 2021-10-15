Metro police looking for suspects in series of convenience store burglaries

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a series of convenience store burglaries in the Las Vegas Valley.

The burglaries began on Sept. 30. Police provide photos from surveillance video at the stores.

Three suspects enter the story, usually when there is only one employee working, according to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. While one distracts the employee, another enters the office area and steals money and other items of value.

The suspects are Black male adults in their 30s, from 5-foot-5-inches to 5-foot-9-inches.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police believe they are using a newer-model black GMC Terrain with temporary license plate NX188082.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact LVMPD Northeast Area Patrol Investigations by phone at 702-828-7355. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.