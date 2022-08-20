Jorge Cruz was last seen at about 9 p.m. Friday (Aug. 19) near the Fremont Street Experience. (Las Vegas Metro Police Department)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are looking for a man last seen Friday night who might be in emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Jorge Cruz was last seen at about 9 p.m. near Third Street and Fremont Street, the Fremont Street Experience, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a Saturday news release.

Cruz was wearing a black T-shirt, gray shorts and black shoes, police said.

Hospital are asked to check their registries to see if someone matches Cruz’s description.

Anyone with information can contact Metro, 702-828-3111, or the department’s missing persons detail, 702-828-29073111, during normal business hours, or email missingpersons@lvmpd.com.