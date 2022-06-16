Metro police are looking for a suspect accused of trying to rob an employee in a business near Nellis and Stewart. (Courtesy: LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect accused of trying to rob an employee in a business near Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue.

According to police, the incident happened Thursday at around 10:30 a.m.

The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic man in his 20s standing at 6 feet with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a green camouflage San Diego Padres hat, a green checkered neck gaiter over his face, a grey long sleeve shirt with a marijuana logo on the front and back, green sweatpants, and black shoes.

Police said he was also armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.