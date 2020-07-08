Metro Police looking for 17-year-old girl missing since July 5

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Las Vegas Metro Police Department are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

According to the agency, Destiny Davis vanished from Las Vegas on July 5, 2020. Officials say Davis, who could still be in the Las Vegas area, may be in need of urgent medical attention.

Davis is said to be 5’5, 150lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information about Destiny Davis’ whereabouts, you’re urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 1-702-828-3111, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST, which is also 1-800-843-5678.