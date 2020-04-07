Metro Police look to identify suspect in robbery of west Valley business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking for help identifying the suspect who allegedly robbed a west Valley business on Feb. 18. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. in the 9000 block of West Tropicana

The suspect entered the business and brandished a firearm, pointing it at an employee. He demanded money from the register, and the victim complied. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount.

No one was injured during the crime.

Police released the following suspect description:

Black male adult

Approximately 28-36-years-old

Medium build, standing 6′-6’3″

Last seen wearing a black beanie, black hoodie, blue pajama pants, black sandals with emblem and red socks

If you have information about this incident, call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 of on their website.