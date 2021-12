LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Metro Police Lt. Ray Spencer has announced he is now running for Las Vegas City Council Ward 6.

Lt. Spencer has been seen often on local television speaking at news conferences about homicide investigations.

He will be holding a news conference tomorrow, Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. at Centennial Hills Park to discuss his candidacy.

Currently Michele Fiore holds the ward 6 seat. Fiore has already announced she is running for Nevada governor.