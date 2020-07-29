Metro Police lieutenant dies from COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is mourning the loss of Lieutenant Erik Lloyd, who passed away Wednesday morning from COVID-19.

Lieutenant Erik Lloyd was recently diagnosed with coronavirus and was initially placed in critical condition as a result of the virus. However, he took a turn for the worst, according to Metro sources, before succumbing to COVID-19.

Lloyd had worked with the agency for nearly 30 years and was prominently known for his role as president of the Injured Police Officers Fund (IPOF), an organization that raises money for the families of fallen officers. Most recently, he worked to raise funds for injured Officer Shay Mikalonis, who was shot during a protest on the Las Vegas Strip.

“I speak for everyone who knew him that this is a profound loss,” Sheriff Joe Lombardo said. “He was the type of officer who represents all the values you want in a person. He was hardworking, honest, kind, and generous with his time. He created a legacy outside of his work here at LVMPD, working to help people in their greatest time of grief. The LVMPD is a better agency for having Erik.”

According to LVMPD, Lloyd oversaw the Force Investigation Team (FIT) working for the Internal Oversight and Constitutional Policing office. He began his career with the agency as a patrol officer in September of 1990 before working as a narcotics detective in 1995.

He earned the rank of sergeant in 2003 and became a lieutenant in 2014.

On Wednesday afternoon, officers gathered at University Medical Center to support his wife and family as Lt. Lloyd’s body was placed in a hearse. Metro motorcycle officers led the vehicle in a procession away from the hospital to the funeral home.

Other agencies across the valley took to social media on Wednesday to pay their respects to the Lloyd family.

Lloyd, who was born in Downey, Calif. leaves behind his wife of 22-years, two daughters, five grandchildren and his parents.

A Facebook post from the Police Wives of Southern Nevada says a fund has been set up for the family of Lieutenant Erik Lloyd. Click HERE to donate.