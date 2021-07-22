Metro police kick off backpack event; 5 vaccine clinics added at distribution sites

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is kicking off its back to school event today.

About 11,000 backpacks will be distributed to kids in need at 11 locations starting on Friday, July 23, and ending on Friday, Aug. 6.

Metro’s LVMPD Foundation 2021 Back to School Initiative has something new this year — the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Five of the 11 backpack distribution sites will offer vaccinations.

(Armando Navarro / 8NewsNow)

(Armando Navarro / 8NewsNow)

(Armando Navarro / 8NewsNow)

(Armando Navarro / 8NewsNow)

The days and times for each site are listed below.

July 23, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane (backpack and vaccine)

July 26, 9 a.m.-noon: Paradise Recreation Center, 4775 S. McLeod Drive (backpack and vaccine)

July 27, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Harbor Island Apartments, 370 E. Harmon Ave. (backpack and vaccine)

July 29, 9 a.m.: John R. Hummel Elementary School, 9800 Placid St. (backpack only — drive-up event)

July 29, 4-7 p.m.: Cashman Park, 3100 S. Warnock Road (backpack only)

July 31, 9 a.m.-noon: Pirates Cove & Spring Oaks Corridor, Luna Way (backpack only)

July 31, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Doolittle Community Center, 1950 N. J St. (backpack and vaccine)

Aug. 2: Reid Elementary School, 300 Michael Wendell Way, Searchlight (backpack only)

Aug. 2: William G. Bennet Elementary School, 2750 Needles Highway, Laughlin (backpack only)

Aug. 5, 4-7 p.m.: Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road (backpack and vaccine)

Aug. 6, 5-7 p.m.: Stupak Park, 300 W. Boston Ave. (backpack only)

Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield is sponsoring the drive and will host the COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinics.