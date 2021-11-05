Metro police join forces against impaired driving as holiday season approaches

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) and other local law enforcement agencies are joining forces to keep Nevadans safe on our roads and freeways during the holiday season by emphasizing the dangers of driving while impaired.

To bring greater awareness to the importance of safe and sober driving during the holidays, law enforcement statewide plans to participate in two Joining Forces impaired driving enforcement campaigns in the coming months.

The event began Monday, October 28 for the Nevada Day weekend, and ends on November 15.

During this time, LVMPD will dedicate extra officers to enforcement with the aim of reducing tragedies caused by people driving while impaired.

A similar campaign is scheduled from December 10, 2021, through January 3, 2022, to include Christmas and New Years’s.

Funding for the extra patrols is made possible by Joining Forces, a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program funded by the Office of Traffic Safety, aimed at reducing injuries and crashes through statewide enforcement of traffic safety laws.

The goal is to save lives by increasing public awareness about the dangers of making poor choices while driving.

Nevada’s goal is zero fatalities on our roads. To reach that goal, they are increasing efforts with this campaign raise awareness on how critical it is to always drive sober. Please visit this website for more information.