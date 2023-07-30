LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department issued a warning stating the department has become aware of a scam where callers claim to be a representative of the police department.

The scammers are calling people around the Las Vegas valley and telling them that they have an outstanding warrant. The victims are then told to meet at a location and pay the warrant with cash, or gift cards, or they are being emailed a QR code that allows the scammer to be paid directly, Metro said.

LVMPD wants to remind the public that it does not issue warrants and will never contact you asking for payment over the phone or through a QR code.

If you receive a call like this, hang up immediately. If you have become a victim of a phone scam, click this link and file a report.