LIVE: Metro police involved in shooting near Charleston, Sloan on east side of Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police report there has been a shooting involving officers near E. Charleston Avenue and Sloan Lane, east of Nellis Boulevard.

According to police sources, the suspect is dead. Metro police said all officers are OK.

LVMPD investigates an officer-involved shooting near Charleston and Sloan. (KLAS-TV)

#BREAKING We are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Charleston and Sloan. All officers are OK. There will be an extended police presence for the next several hours. Please avoid the area and we will update as we learn more details. pic.twitter.com/cQG0OYxaq6 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 12, 2021

Jim Johnson, who drove near the scene, said police have an Albertson grocery store parking lot cordoned off and traffic is being diverted off of Charleston at Sloan. Johnson said all an officer would tell him was that “it’s a critical situation.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.