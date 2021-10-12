LIVE: Metro police involved in shooting near Charleston, Sloan on east side of Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police report there has been a shooting involving officers near E. Charleston Avenue and Sloan Lane, east of Nellis Boulevard.
According to police sources, the suspect is dead. Metro police said all officers are OK.
Jim Johnson, who drove near the scene, said police have an Albertson grocery store parking lot cordoned off and traffic is being diverted off of Charleston at Sloan. Johnson said all an officer would tell him was that “it’s a critical situation.”
