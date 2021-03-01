Metro police investigating stabbing that happened near Sahara Avenue, Arville Street

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police report that at approximately 1:04 p.m. on Monday, March 1 LVMPD dispatch was advised of a man bleeding while standing near a business located on West Sahara Avenue.

Arriving officers located the man and say he was suffering from a stab wound. According to police, the victim told the officer that he ran to this business location after being stabbed at a nearby apartment complex.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. This investigation is still ongoing. Please check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories