Metro police investigating stabbing that happened near Sahara Avenue, Arville Street

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police report that at approximately 1:04 p.m. on Monday, March 1 LVMPD dispatch was advised of a man bleeding while standing near a business located on West Sahara Avenue.

Arriving officers located the man and say he was suffering from a stab wound. According to police, the victim told the officer that he ran to this business location after being stabbed at a nearby apartment complex.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. This investigation is still ongoing. Please check back for updates on this developing story.