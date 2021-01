LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the northwest valley near Oso Blanca Road and Grand Teton. A subject was reportedly transported to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, and their condition is unknown at this time.

The incident occurred around 9:37 p.m. in the 9300 block of Daffodil Sun.

Police say there are currently no suspects in custody.

Detectives are enroute. Avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.