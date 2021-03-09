Metro police investigating shooting death near Cheyenne and Jones

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a shooting death in the northwest valley.
A 1:30 p.m. report to police on Tuesday indicated a male was shot near the EZPAWN at Cheyenne Avenue and Jones Boulevard.
Police arrived and found a male suspect suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to UMC trauma where he was pronounced deceased.
Police are planning to speak to the media at 3:30 p.m. with information about the shooting.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide unit is being notified and will be handling this investigation.