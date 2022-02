LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a murder-suicide reported Wednesday in the 5100 block of Cutty Way near Gowan Road and Decatur Boulevard.

According to Metro Lt. Ray Spencer, a family member heard two bangs in the middle of the night but thought it was some dogs making the noise. Wednesday morning, that family member discovered a man and woman deceased.

Spencer said the married couple was in their early 50s.