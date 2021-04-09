Metro Police investigating homicide near Westcliff, Durango

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a homicide that originally stemmed from a call made to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue (LVFAR). The incident occurred near Westcliff and Durango drives in the west valley around 1:58 p.m.

Metro Lt. Ray Spencer says LVFAR responded to a report of a victim suffering from cardiac arrest in the 8400 block of Dunphy Court. When fire crews arrived to the home, the discovered a white male, believed to be in his 40s, deceased inside.

The man reportedly had multiple injuries. Police say the preliminary investigation indicates an individual attempted to cover a crime scene with a fire. Metro’s Homicide Section was then called.

This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.