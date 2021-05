LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police say one person is dead following a shooting in the 3200 block of Lava Avenue, near Mojave Road and Owens Avenue.

Police responded to the area just before 6 p.m. Sunday after reports of an man who had been shot.

Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police have not released any more information about the investigation.

Metro Lt. Richard Meyers is scheduled to provide a briefing later tonight.

This is a developing story.