Police: Man shot, killed during large gathering in trailer; suspect on the run

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead following a shooting in the eastern part of the Las Vegas valley Sunday afternoon.

It happened in the 1100 block of Mojave Road, near Charleston Boulevard.

Following the preliminary investigation, police say the shooting took place in a trailer in the area. They say a large group of people were in the trailer together.

In that gathering, a white man in his late 30s was in possession of a rifle. At some point, he fired a round, hitting a white man in his late 20s.

The suspect, along with another person, fled the scene on foot. The victim was taken to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they are not sure what led up to the shooting.

The suspect is still outstanding.

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to Crime Stoppers. You can contact them by calling (702) 385-5555 or by going to www.crimestoppersofnv.com.