Altercation leads to deadly stabbing near Charleston, Maryland Parkway; police searching for men involved

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead following a stabbing near downtown Las Vegas.

Police originally responded to the scene near Charleston and Maryland Parkway around 5:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of a man collapsed in the road.

Once on the scene, police found a black man, around 30 years old, suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced dead.

After the preliminary investigation, police discovered that a group of black men had been involved in an altercation on 11th Street, just north of Charleston. During that altercation, one of the men stabbed the victim.

The victim ran away and quickly collapsed on Charleston Boulevard near a bus stop.

Police say they do not yet know what led up to the altercation. They are also still trying to identify the other men involved, including the suspect.

If you know anything about this stabbing, you’re asked to reach out to Crime Stoppers. You can contact them at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.