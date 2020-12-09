Metro Police investigating homicide in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a homicide in the northeast valley. The shooting occurred around 2:08 p.m. near Stewart and Nellis.

While the incident happened in the 100 block of Montello Avenue, officers found the victim in the 4900 block of Ronan Drive.

Lt. Ray Spencer of Metro’s homicide section says around 2 p.m., officers responded to reports of a Hispanic man, described to be in his early 20s, who was shot in his vehicle. He was transported to UMC, where he was pronounced dead.

Man fatally shot in his car parked right outside of his home on Montello Ave. From @LVMPD, it seems like the victim and suspect may have known each other. This happened around 2pm. More details to come. #8NN pic.twitter.com/XdUl0eNLli — Madison Kimbro (@MADKIMBRO) December 9, 2020

The victim was reportedly parked in the street in front of his home when an unknown Hispanic male approached him. An altercation ensued in the street, and the suspect fired multiple rounds, striking the victim.

The victim then drove about 500 yards before crashing into the front yard of a home. Spencer says a person in that residence called 911.

Spencer urges anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.

The investigation is ongoing. Avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.