LIVE: Metro police hold briefing on deadly shooting at Fashion Show mall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Fashion Show mall.

A woman died after she was shot in the chest, according to police.

A witness at the scene told 8 News Now there were “pops” before he saw a person on the ground in the mall parking garage. The witness said the situation started as a robbery.

Police confirmed that investigators believe the shooting happened during a robbery.

Security officers were on the scene and homicide detectives responded to the call.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.