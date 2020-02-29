Metro Police: Apex homicide suspect worked for victim and his wife

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead at Apex near I-15 and US-93 in the northeast Valley. Authorities responded to the call around 4:09 p.m. and found the victim on a roadway near the Love’s Travel Stop.

The man, who police say was in his early 40s, died on-scene.

Metro Lt. Ray Spencer reported the victim lived with his wife in a trailer near the back of the truck stop. The couple employed the suspect, who performed odd jobs for them.

The victim and suspect were in the middle of a dispute when the suspect brandished a handgun and fired several shots, striking the victim. He then fled the scene.

Spencer said the suspect is a white male in his 60s.

Police are on-scene interviewing witnesses and working to obtain surveillance footage.

The suspect remains at large.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.