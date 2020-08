LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police is investigating a fatal crash involving one vehicle on the Las Vegas Strip.

LVMPD says it happened at the intersection of South Las Vegas Boulevard and Sands Avenue just before 9 a.m. Monday morning.

There is limited information at this time, but police say one person is confirmed dead.

So far, there is no word of road closures.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.