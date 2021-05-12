Two people killed in crash near Blue Diamond, Dean Martin

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police say two people are dead, following a crash near Blue Diamond and Dean Martin in the southwest valley. The incident occurred around 3:06 p.m.

Two cars were involved. Initially, police reported one person had died. The second victim was transported to UMC Trauma, where she later died.

Blue Diamond is closed in both directions between Valley View and Arville in both directions. Avoid the area.

#FASTALERT 3:34 PM, May 12 2021

Crash Blue Diamond Rd. Both directions Closed between Valley View and Arville

All lanes are blocked

Use other routes — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) May 12, 2021

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.