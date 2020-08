LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are currently investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision involving a Nissan sedan near Alta Drive and Sky Vista Drive, in the west part of the valley.

One person was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Please avoid the area as this #fatal investigation is on going. @LVMPD_Traffic @LVMPD_Summerlin pic.twitter.com/cfW6gmAsC7 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 21, 2020

The public is advised to avoid the area.

This is all the information we have at this time. Please check back for updates.