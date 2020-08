LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in the northeast Valley. The incident occurred near Nellis and Washington Avenue.

Police say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are several road closures in effect due to the incident. Nellis is closed between Harris Avenue and Sandra Road, and Washington is closed between Marion Drive and Ringe Lane. Avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.