Metro investigating double shooting in southeast valley, seeking help to identify suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Mountain Vista Street near Russell Road in the southeast valley around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the shooting occurred in a gated apartment complex.

Police say the victim, a white male in his late 20s, was arriving home from the gym in his vehicle. While parking in front of his apartment building he was approached by two Black males in what police say was an apparent robbery attempt.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer held a news briefing around 8:50 a.m. to provide information and to ask the public to come forward with any information.

Police say one of the suspects fired multiple times into the car, striking the victim multiple times. During the gunfire, police say one of the suspects, in his early 20s, was also shot by the first suspect.

It is not believed that the victim returned fire, according to police.

According to the police, the victim was able to drive to another area of the apartment complex to call 911.

Police say both the victim and the suspect who was shot were transported to Sunrise Hospital in “extremely critical condition.”

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. They say they do not believe there was any connection between the suspects and the victim.

According to police, the shooting suspect has not been taken into custody. The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot through the apartment complex.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 311 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. You can contact Metro’s Homicide Section at LVMPD.com.

