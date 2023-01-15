LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person Saturday in the southwest valley.

The driver of a 2007 Land Rover Sport, a juvenile, was killed in the crash on South Durango Drive at Starboard Drive, according to a news release by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said evidence at the scene, surveillance video and witnesses indicate the Land Rover was going south in the middle lane on South Durango about about 3:20 p.m. when a 2009 Ford Expedition, traveling north and approaching Starboard Drive, made a left from the turn lane.

“A collision occurred when the Ford turned left at the intersection and entered the Land Rover’s path of travel,” according to the release. “The Land Rover was redirected onto the west sidewalk,

where it struck a concrete light pole.”

Metro is investigating Saturday’s fatal crash at South Durango Drive and Starboard Drive in the southwest valley.

Police said two passengers in the Land Rover fled before officers arrived, and medical personnel pronounced the driver dead.

The Expedition’s driver, Joseph Galli, 34, of Las Vegas, stayed at the scene, cooperating with police, the release said. He showed no signs of impairment. He had minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center.

The death marks the fifth traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year and is being

investigated by the department’s collision investigation section.

Anyone with information can call the section, 702- 828-3786. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers, 702-385-5555, or crimestoppersofNV.com.