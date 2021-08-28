Metro police investigating body found in Summerlin near construction site

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a body found Saturday near a construction site in the Summerlin West area, near Alta and Crossbridge Drive.

Lt. David Valenta gave an update today at 1 p.m. stating that around 7 a.m. LVMPD Dispatch received a call of a dead body found north of Alta and Crossbridge Drive near a construction site.

According to police, construction workers arriving at the job site discovered the body and notified police.

Police are calling it a suspicious death investigation. The body was described by police as a deceased male that appeared to have head trauma. This investigation is ongoing.

The area is a popular hiking location with a lot of construction of new home developments nearby.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more information.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com