Metro Police investigating barricade situation near Spencer and Silverado

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
crime scene metro lvmpd police tape_1509819693219.jpg

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a barricade situation near S. Spencer Street and E. Silverado Ranch Boulevard. It happened at approximately 3:18 p.m. after officers were in the are investigating a possible hit and run.

The vehicle was located near a home in the area, that’s when the possible suspect exited the house holding a machete.

The suspect went back into the residence and is refusing to come out.

Metro officers have set up a perimeter to monitor the situation. Please avoid the area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories