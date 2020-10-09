Metro Police investigating barricade situation near Spencer and Silverado

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a barricade situation near S. Spencer Street and E. Silverado Ranch Boulevard. It happened at approximately 3:18 p.m. after officers were in the are investigating a possible hit and run.

The vehicle was located near a home in the area, that’s when the possible suspect exited the house holding a machete.

The suspect went back into the residence and is refusing to come out.

Metro officers have set up a perimeter to monitor the situation. Please avoid the area.