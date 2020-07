LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a barricade situation in the 4700 block of Thunderbolt Avenue, near Craig Road and Nellis Boulevard.

Metro police say the barricade is in response to a domestic violence-related stabbing that took place early Tuesday morning around 4:40 a.m.

A man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

SWAT and crisis negotiators are on scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.