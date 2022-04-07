LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating an incident at Eldorado High School.

After the dismissal of school on Thursday, police responded after receiving reports of an assault against a staff member.

Police are investigating an assault of a faculty member at Eldorado High School. (Photo: KLAS)

The principal at Eldorado High School sent an email to parents about the incident Thursday evening.

According to the email sent to parents, a person of interest is in police custody at this time.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.