Metro police investigating 2 homicides

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Homicide detectives are investigating two separate homicides that occurred Sunday night.

According to police, the first incident took place in the 3800 block of Cambridge Street near Twain Avenue and Maryland Parkway.

The second incident happened on Mission Newport Lanes near Meadows Land and Decatur Boulevard.

“Due to the number of investigations that homicide responded to in a short period of time, homicide will not be providing any on-scene statements,” police said.

No additional information has been released. This is a developing story.