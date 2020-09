LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex in the 3900 block of E. Cheyenne, near Cheyenne and Walnut Road.

According to Metro, a man was shot by another man who fled the scene right after the shooting.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he is currently being treated.

Circumstances that led up to the shooting are unclear and under investigation.

This is a developing story.