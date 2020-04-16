Person taken into custody after causing barricade situation near Grand Teton and Grand Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The person who caused a barricade situation in the northwest was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department started investigating the incident in which a person was holed up inside a vehicle near W. Grand Teton and N. Grand Canyon drives around 8:27 a.m.

According to Metro, officers were at an apartment complex in the 9700 block of Grand Teton doing a follow up on a domestic violence incident when they made contact with the suspect. Police said that’s when the suspect barricaded himself in a vehicle.

The suspect was taken into custody around 11:20 a.m.

Grand Teton between Grand Canyon and Hualapai was closed to traffic for hours. There was only one exit open within the complex for people to exit.

During the time of the barricade Metro Police asked everyone to avoid the area.