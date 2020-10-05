Metro Police investigate two homicides near South Point, urge public to stay cautious

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating two homicides that happened just hours apart — both near the South Point Hotel and Casino. These join a growing list of recent acts of violence near Las Vegas resorts.

Metro Police were first called to a deadly stabbing just before noon at the Grandview timeshare property. Then five hours later, right next door in the valet area of the South Point, there was a deadly shooting.

Police say they are unrelated, but they want the public to stay cautious.

Metro Police say South Point Hotel and Casino security shot officers and killed a man, after he pointed a handgun toward them near the resort’s valet area, just after 4:30 Sunday afternoon.

Moments earlier, the man, who police believe was not a guest at the hotel, fired his gun into the air, and was also waiving it around.

“The entire time, the suspect is holding the gun and aiming it at the security officers,” said LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer.

South Point’s security team first gave verbal commands, but the man did not listen. Metro commended the quick response.

“Any of the guests at this property should feel safe, especially when they have such a well-trained security force and robust security at these properties, and that goes for any property on the Strip,” said Lt. Spencer.

A few hours earlier, police responded to a deadly stabbing, right next door, at the Grandview timeshare resort.

Metro says around 11:30 a.m., a man and woman got into an argument with a group of people at a birthday party.

The man was stabbed and died on scene. The woman was reportedly punched in the face.

Police are now looking for up to eight suspects but say the two incidents are not related.

“It’s just an extremely odd coincidence that it is extremely close to where we are standing right now,” Lt. Spencer said.

As violent incidents near Las Vegas resorts continue, police are urging everyone to be vigilant.

The identifications for the two people who died in these separate homicides will be later released by the Clark County Coroner.

If you have any information about the incidents, you are asked to call police or crime stoppers, where you can remain anonymous.